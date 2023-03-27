2 Brevard County school principals accused of DUI

Two principals at separate schools in Brevard County are being accused of driving while under the influence.

Officials said the two were arrested in separate incidents over the weekend.

According to jail records, 62-year-old John Harris, the principal of Heritage High School, was arrested on Friday on a DUI charge. He has since been released on a $500 bond.

MORE HEADLINES:

Pictured: John Harris (Photo via Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Jenifer Born, 56, the principal of Lewis Carroll Elementary, was arrested Saturday on the same charge, and was also released on a $500 bond.

Pictured: Jenifer Born (Photo via Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

FOX 35 News has requested their arrest documents from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, which will show what led deputies to pull them over.

Brevard Public Schools said both principals have been placed on leave.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.