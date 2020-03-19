19 nursing homes in Florida could have coronavirus cases, state investigating

article

State health officials are investigating after learning there are either suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 19 nursing homes across Florida.

Teams of experts are being sent to all 19 nursing homes, but officials are not saying where the affected nursing homes are located because of patient privacy.

Florida has changed the way long-term facilities and hospitals care for the older population to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The news comes after Governor Ron DeSantis banned all visitation from nursing homes and assisted living facilities for the next 30 days. Florida's healthcare administration secretary saying nursing homes are isolating people who test positive for the virus in order to care for them and protect other residents and staff. The state is also working to get more tests for people presenting symptoms at the hospital.

Mary Mayhew is the Secretary of Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

"We want to make sure that any elderly individual who is presenting at the hospital, is in the hospital, that fits the criteria, that they are being tested. We do not want someone in a hospital to be discharged back to a long-term care facility to later be tested positive."

Officials say they are working on setting up a statewide hotline so nursing homes can report suspected cases more quickly.

