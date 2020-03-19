Walmart reduces hours, adds special shopping time for senior citizens

article

Walmart is joining the growing list of companies that are dedicating an hour to allow senior citizens only to shop in their stores.

The retail giant announced that they will open their stores an hour early on Tuesdays to give seniors time to get their essentials. Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

"We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours," the company said in a news release. "From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older."

All Walmart stores across the country are also adjusting their hours. Starting March 19, new store hours will 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that already open later than 7:00 a.m. will open at their normal time. The changes are to allow employees more time to stock shelves and clean.

Customers should be aware that Walmart has set limitations on certain products to help make sure they don't sell out as fast. Milk, eggs, wipes, diapers, baby food, formula, water, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies are all limited items.