15-year-old accused of manslaughter for shooting, killing 16-year-old: Sheriff

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy at an Orange County park, Sheriff John Mina said Friday.

"I'm really angry," Sheriff Mina said.

Shooting started as trivial hallway confrontation: Sheriff

The sheriff said it appears that the shooting stemmed from a trivial confrontation earlier in the day between the boys in the hallway at Oak Ridge High School.

Apparently, one of the boys accidentally bumped into the other boy in the hallway, then one of them demanded an apology. When that didn't happen, the two boys planned to meet at the basketball courts at a nearby park "to fight," the sheriff said.

"I'm really angry that something as small as bumping into someone in the halls of a high school, something that we've all done, has now turned into a deadly shooting of a 16-year-old," Sheriff Mina said.

"This death could have been prevented, but a 15-year-old with a gun made a choice to change someone's life."

The shooting

Orange County deputies responded to the basketball courts at Vogt-Melloon Park on West Oak Ridge Road Thursday afternoon for reports of a shooting. The park is not far from Oak Ridge High School.

Deputies found a 16-year-old boy, later identified as Pinien Dalmacy, with two gunshot wounds. He died.

After the shooting, the 15-year-old suspect ran back to Oak Ridge High School and was found in the cafeteria. A gun was found in his background, Sheriff Mina said.

He was arrested and charged with manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property. FOX 35 is not naming the boy due to his age.