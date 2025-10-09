Child killed in shooting at Orange County park, deputies say

The Brief A child has died after being shot at a park in Orange County, deputies say. The sheriff's office said there was some sort of fight on the basketball court, which ended in a shooting. One child allegedly shot another child, who later died at the hospital.



The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a child has died after a shooting at a park in Orange County. The alleged shooter – also a child – is in custody, deputies said.

The shooting happened on a basketball court at Vogt-Meloon Park, near the South Orlando YMCA and Oak Ridge High School. However, OCSO clarified to FOX 35 that the shooting happened at the park, not at the YMCA or the high school.

Deputies said there was some sort of fight that happened that escalated to a shooting. One child shot another, then ran to Oak Ridge High School, where he was detained by the school's school resource officer. OCSO said deputies are not looking for any other people connected to the shooting.

The child who was shot died at the hospital.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

OCSO has not released their ages, names, or whether the two knew each other.

Oak Ridge High School was placed on lockdown during the investigation, the district confirmed. That lockdown has since been lifted.