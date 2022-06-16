10 indoor activities in Orlando to help you beat the heat

article

Let's face it: stepping outdoors in Central Florida lately is basically like walking into an oven – and it's not even officially summer yet!

With the heat index reaching triple digits every day, being outside is the last place many want to be. To help you beat the sweltering heat, here's a list of indoor, air-conditioned activities you can check out around Orlando.

Orlando Museum of Art

Get in touch with your artistic side at the Orlando Museum of Art.

Admission is $20 for adults, $8 for kids ages 6 - 27. Active duty military are free with ID.

Andretti's Indoor Karting & Games

Go-kart tracks, arcade games, bowling – there's so much to do at this place that you can literally stay all day and not get bored. Located in the tourist district near International Drive in Orlando.

Escape rooms

Grab a group of friends and choose from one of several escape rooms that Central Florida offers. Escape Room Adventures in Orlando and Mystique Escape Room in Lake Mary are just two at the top of Google.

Try a new restaurant

Is there a restaurant you've been meaning to check out but haven't tried it yet? There's no better time than now! I Heart Mac & Cheese just opened in Altamonte Springs if you need a suggestion. SoDough Square in Orlando is in its soft opening offering Detroit-style pizza. If you want something sweet, check out the opening of Crumbl Cookies in DeLand this Friday.

Orlando Science Center

Let your inner ‘Big Bang Theory’ character come out and spend the day learning about science through interactive activities. It's also a ton of fun for the kiddos!

Sak Comedy Lab

Spend your night laughing instead of sweating at one of the hilarious improv show at Sak Comedy Lab in downtown Orlando. They even have special comedy shows for dad this Sunday for Father's Day!

ICON Park

ICON Park's entertainment complex has plenty of ‘beat the heat’ attractions to check out, including the Sea Life Aquarium, Madame Tussauds wax museum, and the Museum of Illusions!

Epic Axe Throwing

Talk about an axe-cellent time! Get some of your best pals together and head to downtown Orlando to chuck some axes at targets on walls. It's friendly competition and a unique experience.

Orlando Wall Crawl

Take Instagram-worthy pics at the Orlando Wall Crawl, a studio filled with gorgeous, playful backgrounds for artists, photographers and anyone who just wants awesome pictures to brag about.

Chocolate Museum and Cafe

It's a museum filled with chocolate in Orlando. Do you really need convincing?