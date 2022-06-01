I Heart Mac & Cheese opens first Central Florida location: What's on the menu

The wait is over!

I Heart Mac & Cheese opened its first Central Florida location on Wednesday, bringing all things cheesy and delicious that will certainly appeal to your inner 5-year-old! The fast-casual concept is located in Altamonte Springs at 931 N. State Road 434.

Customers lined up on Wednesday morning hours ahead of opening to be the first to get try the new eats. The first 10 customers in line also won free mac & cheese for a year!

Specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, the Altamonte Springs location will feature signature, mac & cheese combos like Baked Chicken Parmesan, The Cuban, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others. Side dishes include Cheesy Broccoli, Tator Tots, and Tomato Soup.

If you're in the mood for something sweet, you can snag Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies, Marshmallow Treats, and Caramel Cookies.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Vegan mac & cheese

Then there's the grilled cheese sandwiches. Customers can choose from several kinds, such as a classic or BLT grilled cheese, or you can build your own. But according to the restaurant, the one you have to try is called The Best of Both Worlds: it's a baked mac & cheese sandwich with slow-cooked short rib, white cheddar cheese, and American cheese finished off with BBQ sauce.

Gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are also available. You can check out their online menu HERE.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is open at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays.