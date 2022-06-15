Crumbl Cookies to open new store in DeLand

article

Residents in a Central Florida community are in for a treat!

Crumbl Cookies, the popular, pink box cookie company, is opening its first location in DeLand on Friday, June 17, at 8 a.m.

The store is located at 2385 S Woodland Boulevard near Publix and Jeremiah's Italian Ice.

It will be Central Florida's ninth location, with stores already open in areas like Altamonte Springs and Winter Park.

The company rotates its more than 170 unique cookie flavors on a weekly basis and also offers ice cream, according to its website.

This week's lineup will appeal to candy lovers. Cookie flavors include a caramel shortbread featuring the Twix candy bar and a new peach ring-flavored cookie.

Crumbl boasts that it has the "world's best cookies" – what do you think?