'Tragic situation': 1-year-old girl shot and killed at Palm Coast, Florida home, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. - A 1-year-old girl is dead after being shot in the head at a home in Palm Coast Sunday night, according to the Flagler Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a home on Ranwood Lane off Randolph Drive around 11:45 p.m. after receiving a frantic 911 call saying a baby had been shot.
When law enforcement arrived, they found the 18-month-old with a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives are in the area gathering evidence and speaking to potential witnesses. At this time, no arrests have been made.
"There is no threat to the community. The incident was contained inside this residence and all persons present or involved have been identified," Staly said.
The Flagler Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. FOX 35 News will stream it live here and in the above video player when it begins.