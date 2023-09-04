New tropical depression could develop in Atlantic: Will it impact Florida?

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance, known as Invest 95L, in the Atlantic Ocean that could become a tropical depression and potentially Hurricane Lee.

Most models indicate the tropical wave located off the African coast could develop as it moves west and may become a threat to the Caribbean by this coming weekend, FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said.

The wave has a70% chance of developing within the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of developing over the next seven days, the NHC said.

"As we look at the Caribbean islands, certainly watching closely there for any type of advisories that could come down as we start to see the makings of what looks to be Tropical Storm Lee and eventually Hurricane Lee, our next storm on the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season name list," King said.

Will the tropical disturbance impact Florida?

For now, King said it is too early to speculate where it may end up, but it is certainly something worth monitoring through next week.

Keep up with the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates.