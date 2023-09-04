Woman, 3 children killed after teen runs stop sign in Osceola County: FHP

A woman and three children were killed in a crash Sunday evening after a teenager sped through a stop sign in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. at San Miguel Street and Laurel Avenue in Poinciana.

A 15-year-old boy from Kissimmee was driving a 2012 Chevy Impala northbound on Laurel Avenue at a high rate of speed when officials said he failed to stop at a stop sign, crashing into the side of a 2022 Honda HR-V.

The collision caused the Honda to spin, and ultimately it slammed into a light pole, FHP said.

The Honda's driver – a 50-year-old woman – and three passengers – ages 1, 9 and 11 – all died of their injuries. A fourth passenger – a 52-year-old man – was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Troopers said they were all from Poinciana.

The teenage driver and his three passengers – all 15-year-old boys – were taken to local hospitals. The driver had serious injuries, while the others had non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

The crash is under investigation.