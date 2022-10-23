1 dead, 2 hurt after car slams into truck in Orange County, troopers say

article

An 18-year-old Orlando man who was helping pull another truck back onto an Orange County road after it got stuck on a shoulder was killed Sunday after his vehicle was hit by another car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Dallas Boulevard, near Oberly Parkway in Orlando.

According to FHP, the driver of a white Honda Insight headed north on Dallas Boulevard in the northbound lane, "failed to observe" a white Ford F-150 stopped in the road, attempting to pull a gray Ford F-150 back onto the road, and struck the left side of the white Ford F-150. As a result of the collision, the pickup truck overturned and its 18-year-old driver was thrown from the vehicle, killing him.

Two people – a 17-year-old girl and an 20-year-old woman – who were standing outside of the gray Ford F-150 when the crash happened, were hit by the other pickup truck when it overturned.

Troopers said they were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the gray pickup truck – a 17-year-old Orlando boy – was not hurt in the crash. The 27-year-old driver of the Honda had minor injuries, a crash report stated.

FHP said the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.