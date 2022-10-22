Suspect in custody in Seminole County following multi-county pursuit, deputies say

A suspect is in custody in Seminole County after a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Central Florida, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the suspect jumped into the St. Johns River while trying to escape authorities. He remained in the water for about an hour while law enforcement officers worked to get him into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, but is not seriously hurt.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office originally pursued the suspect for an outstanding warrant out of Lake County for armed burglary. The chase crossed over into Seminole County.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office and FWC also assisted.

SR-415 was closed in both directions for about an hour.

According to Seminole County deputies, the man now faces fleeing and eluding charges, and possibly drug possession charges, in addition to the Lake County warrant.