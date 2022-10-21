2 women killed while walking on sidewalk in Florida were lifelong friends: 'Just crushes your soul'

Two friends were killed this week after police say a driver lost control of his pickup truck and hit them while they were walking on a sidewalk in Melbourne, Florida.

Megan Taylor Grace, 26, and Rikki Brianna Grace, 25, were both hit on Tuesday night in the area of Front Street between New Haven Ave. and Melbourne Ave. Even though the women have the same last name, they were not related. Their close friends say the two grew up together and were inseparable.

"It’s one thing when you lose one person – that hurts," said friend Ginni Spence. "And then you lose two people that are equally so bright and had everything going for them and that right there just crushes your soul."

According to police, a Ford Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Front Street. The two women were walking on the sidewalk along the east side of the roadway. The driver lost control and left the roadway, crossing onto the sidewalk, and hitting the pedestrians. The driver has been identified as 29-year-old Robert Mitchell Lueck of Satellite Beach.

Rikki was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officers announced Megan's death on Thursday morning.

Rikki was a teacher at Imagine West Melbourne. Imagine Schools made the tragic announcement on Facebook:

"It is with great sadness that we are mourning the death of Miss Rikki Grace, who was fatally struck by a car last night. Miss Grace worked at Imagine West Melbourne as our third grade teacher. She was a valued member of our Imagine West Melbourne community for three years and made a lasting impression in the lives of our students.

Her death is a tragic loss to her family and our Imagine community. Our hearts are broken for this loss, and for Miss Grace’s family. Our thoughts are with them at this time, and with all of our students and staff who are saddened by her passing."

Melbourne police say it's too early to know if the driver will be charged.