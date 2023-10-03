Why is there smoke in the air? Smoke from Canada wildfires reaches Florida

If you woke up to smoky skies, you're not alone.

Where is the smoke coming from?

Smoke from wildfires in Canada has made its way to Florida – and some parts of Central Florida woke up to an "obscured sunrise," according to the National Weather Service's Melbourne office.

This means that Central Florida can expect another hazy day, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro.

Orlando air quality

Because of the smoke, air quality levels in the region are reaching the unhealthy range. In Orlando, the current air quality is 135, meaning it's "unhealthy for sensitive groups," according to AirNow.

"Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected," AirNow said.

Should air quality reach 150, it would be considered unhealthy for the general public.

If you have any breathing issues, take it easy outside today and tomorrow.

Click here to check the air quality in your zip code.

Canada wildfire smoke map

Screenshot of wildfire smoke in Canada from FireSmoke Canada. (via firesmoke.ca)

Click here to see a map of wildfire smoke in Canada from FireSmoke Canada.

Smoky skies around Central Florida

Here's a look at conditions around Central Florida on Tuesday morning:

Downtown Orlando

Daytona Beach

Port Canaveral

International Drive

