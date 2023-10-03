Orlando weather: Coastal flooding possible in Central Florida

Today's high: 85 degrees | Tonight's low: 72 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Slightly drier air returns to the region on this Tuesday. This means rain chances will be lower overall with most locations seeing only a 20% chance of a brief passing shower. Coastal flooding is a concern yet again today and a coastal flood advisory is in effect until 4pm today. High tide will occur late this morning.

Expect rising water through the morning hours, possibly inundating docks and coastal property as we approach peak high tide. Gusty Northeast will also return today, strongest in the coastal areas.

The increased winds will froth up the surf zone with breaking waves in 3-5' range. Rip current risk will be HIGH. Smoke from wildfires up in Canada is moving across Central Florida today. The smoke is creating increased levels of unhealthy air, something to consider if you have any kind of breathing sensitivity.

BEACHES:

The beaches see mixed skies and highs in the low-mid 80s. Rip current risk is high. Surf zone will feature breaking waves in the 3-5' as a choppy, blown out Northeast wind swell remains in place.

A few passing showers will be possible, coverage looks low at 20% or so. Rain chances will increase along the beaches later tonight as another round of moisture arrives.

OUTLOOK:

Rain chances will peak this Wednesday and Thursday at around 30-40%, only to fall again by late week. Highs will remain in the mixed 80s, lows mainly in the 70s.

Looking over the next several days, a cool front will sweep the area by next weekend. This will occur Saturday into Sunday. Expect a cool down then with highs in the lower 80s, lows in the 60s and much less humidity.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Phillipe is in the Central Atlantic northeast of the Leeward Islands. Phillipe will take a northerly track over the next several days as a tropical storm, all while remaining far from any land. Outside of Phillipe, the tropics remain quiet. Keep with the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates.