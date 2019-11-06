Turning delightfully cooler with lots of sun this weekend!

article

Our next potent cold front will arrive here on Friday. Expect some rain with the system and shifting winds to the Northwest. That wind shift will bring in some gorgeous weekend weather with cooler highs in the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. Wake up temps by Sunday will be quite cool over North Central Florida, for example, Gainesville up in Alachua County could fall to the upper 40s! Closer to the Orlando Metroplex and the adjacent beach fronts, expect lows in the 60s. The other thing to look forward to will be a sharp reduction in humidity across the region. So, enjoy the changes as the dynamic duo of cooler air and lower humidities return to Central Florida! More updates to come.