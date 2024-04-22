2 Disney World guests injure their legs on popular rides, theme park injury report says

Ten people were injured while riding popular rides at Florida's major theme parks including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort so far in 2024, according to an injuries report released last week.

The Memorandum of Understanding Exempt Facilities report for the first quarter of 2024 includes self-reported incidents from Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens and Legoland to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Each quarter, Florida's major theme parks provide a list of injuries that happened at the parks. It includes basic details, like when the incident happened and on what ride.

Only Walt Disney World and Universal Studios reported incidents this quarter.

Here's a look at the latest report:

Image 1 of 4 ▼ LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Night view of the "TRON Lightcycle" Disney's new ride during a media preview event at Magic Kingdom Park on March 14, 2023 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Walt Disney World reports 8 incidents in January-March 2024

Here's a look at the incidents that Walt Disney World self-reported between January and March 2024:

Jan. 4: A 73-year-old man with a pre-existing condition lost consciousness after going on Spaceship Earth

Jan. 6: A 46-year-old woman had head pain and nausea after going on TRON Lightcycle Run

Jan. 13: A 63-year-old woman injured her leg while exiting the ride vehicle at Kilimanjaro Safaris Expedition

Jan. 23: A 32-year-old woman lost consciousness while riding Space Mountain

Jan. 24: A 70-year-old woman fell and injured her leg loading into the Spaceship Earth attraction

Feb. 18: A 68-year-old woman with a pre-existing condition felt shortness of breath after riding Slinky Dog Dash

Feb. 27: A 29-year-old man with a pre-existing condition lost consciousness after riding the Summit Plummet thrill ride

March 20: A 44-year-old woman with a pre-existing condition had a seizure after going on Frozen Ever After

Universal reports 2 incidents in January-March 2024

Here's a look at the incidents that Universal self-reported between January and March 2024: