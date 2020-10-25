Tropical Storm Zeta forms, expected to strengthen into hurricane

Tropical Storm Zeta formed on Sunday morning over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm, which is located about 290 miles south-southeast of Cuba It is currently said to be stationary, not moving at all. When it begins moving again, it is expected to either pass south of western Cuba or come near or over the northern Yucatan Peninsula or the Yucatan Channel on Monday. It will then go into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and eventually reach the central Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC also said that Zeta currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Gradual strengthening is forecasted and the storm should become a hurricane on Monda or Tuesday.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

Advertisement

Zeta is reportedly expected to produce heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force winds across some of the northwestern Caribbean. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Tulum to Rio Lagartos, Mexico and Cozumel. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Pinar del Rio Cuba.

Zeta is the 6th named storm of the Greek alphabet used in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. With that, the season has now tied with the 2005 Atlantic hurricane season for the most named storms in one season. One more named storm and this year will become the new record holder.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest tropical updates.