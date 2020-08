A new tropical depression formed Tuesday across the Atlantic.

TD #11 should become Tropical Storm Josephine by late Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center forecast models show that this system will move west-northwest through the week and may begin to weaken later this weekend.

Water temperatures are in the low to mid-80s near the Bahamas so that energy will try to keep this system alive as it nears Florida early next week.

