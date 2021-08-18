Tracking the Tropics: Grace and Henri could become hurricanes

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring two tropical storms, both of which could become hurricanes. Depend on us as we track their movement.

TROPICAL STORM GRACE

Tropical Storm Grace is moving near the Cayman Islands on Wednesday, as its outer bands are bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the region.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is forecasted to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday night with more strengthening possible after.

On the forecast track, they said that Grace will move near or over the Cayman Islands on Wednesday. It will then approach the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico Wednesday night or early Thursday.

TROPICAL STORM HENRI

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Henri continues to move westward in the Atlantic.

The NHC said that Henri is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecasted through Thursday but the storm could still become a hurricane by the weekend.

Henri is not currently expected to impact land.

