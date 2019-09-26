Pompeo confirms he was on Trump's Ukraine telephone call

Pompeo confirms he was on Trump's Ukraine telephone call

Pompeo did not say whether he thought the contents of the July 25 call were inappropriate or whether he believed they warranted the complaint of an intelligence community whistleblower at the center of the impeachment probe.

North Korea fires projectiles days before resuming US talks

North Korea fires projectiles days before resuming US talks

North Korea fired projectiles toward its eastern sea Wednesday, South Korea's military and Japan's government said, in an apparent display of its expanding military capabilities ahead of planned nuclear negotiations with the United States this weekend.

Trump recently sought Australia's help on Russia probe origins, DOJ says

Trump recently sought Australia's help on Russia probe origins, DOJ says

President Donald Trump recently asked the Australian prime minister and other foreign leaders to help Attorney General William Barr with an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe that shadowed his administration for more than two years, the Justice Department said Monday.