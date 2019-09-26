Freedom From Religion Foundation files complaint against judge after giving Bible to Amber Guyger
The Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a complaint with the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct on Thursday, saying it was inappropriate for Judge Tammy Kemp to give Amber Guyger her Bible and read a passage from it.
Cops pull over car with bizarre bubbly tire
Traffic cops were baffled when they pulled over a car with a front tire covered in alienlike bubbles.
Suspected drug smugglers clung to floating bales of cocaine for hours in shark-infested waters: cops
When their boat sank off the coast of Colombia on Sunday, three suspected drug smugglers survived out in the open waters by clinging to the only thing that was floating: their product.
Koala joey makes adorable debut at Australian zoo
Elsa the koala joey was introduced to the world at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales, in September.
Pompeo confirms he was on Trump's Ukraine telephone call
Pompeo did not say whether he thought the contents of the July 25 call were inappropriate or whether he believed they warranted the complaint of an intelligence community whistleblower at the center of the impeachment probe.
North Korea fires projectiles days before resuming US talks
North Korea fired projectiles toward its eastern sea Wednesday, South Korea's military and Japan's government said, in an apparent display of its expanding military capabilities ahead of planned nuclear negotiations with the United States this weekend.
Couple scammed out of nearly $12K on fake Airbnb rental in Ibiza
After spending nearly $12,000 on an AirBNB rental, a British couple arrived only to discover that the room they booked didn’t actually exist. According to the couple, they aren’t the first to be duped by the apparent scam.
Bird detained, given sandwich in jail cell by Dutch police after shoplifting arrest
A colorful bird was detained in a Dutch police station after a shoplifting arrest, according to authorities.
Vegan claims sausage roll 'traumatized' her 'for life'
A vegan claims she was served a pork sausage roll she thought was meat-free — and says she’ll be “traumatized for life.”
Trump recently sought Australia's help on Russia probe origins, DOJ says
President Donald Trump recently asked the Australian prime minister and other foreign leaders to help Attorney General William Barr with an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe that shadowed his administration for more than two years, the Justice Department said Monday.
'World's largest underwater theme park' opens in Bahrain, features sunken Boeing 747
It’s not exactly Disneyland, but it’s the closest thing to a “The Little Mermaid” theme park we’re likely to get.
Canadian man reunited with his dog 4 years after he went missing
Never lose hope, and it might just pay off! At least it did for one man in the Canadian province of Ontario.
Girl, 7, with terminal brain tumor completing bucket list after strangers donate thousands
Hundreds of people have stepped up to help a 7-year-old complete a bucket list after her parents shared that she was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor and given just up to a year to live.
Extremists launch 2 attacks on US and European military targets in Somalia
Bursts of gunfire could be heard across the base after bombing, suggesting an ongoing attack on the base
Northern lights illuminate sky over Finland
Residents of Finland reported seeing a spectacular northern lights show over parts of the country Friday night.
Drought conditions reveal ancient ‘Spanish Stonehenge' along reservoir in Spain
As Spain experienced another intensely dry summer, the drought conditions unearthed an ancient circle of stones dubbed the “Spanish Stonehenge.”
Senate report alleges NRA acted as 'foreign asset' for Russia ahead of 2016 election
An 18-month investigation into the NRA’s relationship with Russia and potential violations of U.S. tax and sanctions laws was conducted by Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee and released Friday.
Couple loses a combined 200 pounds with 'extreme' meal prep: 'We eat whatever we want'
The couple spends about $165 a month on food, and use every penny to create colorful, pre-packaged meals.
Baby on board: Airline introduces child seat map to allow passengers to avoid sitting next to babies
The company's child seat map feature during the booking process shows customers the seats where tickets have already been purchased for young children.
Amazing photos depict man loading the sun into his SUV
And you thought Gru stealing the moon in “Despicable Me” was impressive.