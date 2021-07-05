Tracking Elsa: Florida's west coast prepares for impact of tropical storm

Much of Florida's west coast remains under a tropical storm watch as Elsa keeps part of the state in its projected path.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Tropical Storm Elsa is currently about 110 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo, Cuba. It is said to be moving northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

They said that that the storm is expected to continue moving northwest on Monday and then turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday. With that, it will move across Cuba on Monday and then near the Florida Keys on Tuesday. Following this, it will move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some strengthening is reportedly possible before moving over Cuba too. Forecasters said that it will weaken though once over land. Slight restrengthening could happen while moving over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

The FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as ‘FOX 35 Storm Alert Days’ as the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa could be felt in Central Florida.

Residents and visitors to Central Florida should know that heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a few isolated tornadoes are all possible during this time. Effects across the Peninsula will vary greatly with the distinct possibility of some of the eastern viewing areas, Brevard County, and coastal Volusia County potentially not seeing much impact at all. As of the latest advisory, the western counties of the region are under a tropical storm watch.

The current forecast from the NHC shows a possible Elsa landfall in the Big Bend region of the state on Wednesday afternoon. Weather conditions will improve locally after landfall from south to north as Elsa clears out and moves out of Florida and into coastal Georgia and the Carolinas.

The current rainfall forecast for the coming week reflects Elsa's passage over the west side of Florida. Amounts will vary from one inch or more over the far east to over four or five inches south of the Florida Panhandle and along the I-75 corridor. These numbers can change in a big way if Elsa's track goes more east or more west.

ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS

Hurricane Warning:

The Cuban provinces of Cienfuegos and Matanzas

Hurricane Watch:

The Cuban province of Camaguey

Tropical Storm Warning:

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Mayabeque, and Havana

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

West coast of Florida from Flamingo to Englewood

Storm Surge Watch:

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River

Tropical Storm Elsa swept along Cuba’s southern coast early Monday. Cuban officials had evacuated 180,000 people as a precaution against the possibility of heavy flooding from a storm that already battered several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people. Most of those evacuated stayed at relatives’ homes, others went to government shelters, and hundreds living in mountainous areas took refuge in caves prepared for emergencies.

The storm killed one person on St. Lucia, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. A 15-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died Saturday in separate events in the Dominican Republic after walls collapsed on them, according to a statement from the Emergency Operations Center.

Elsa was a Category 1 hurricane until Saturday morning, causing widespread damage on several eastern Caribbean islands Friday as the first hurricane of the Atlantic season. Among the hardest hit was Barbados, where more than 1,100 people reported damaged houses, including 62 homes that collapsed.

Downed trees also were reported in Haiti, which is especially vulnerable to floods and landslides because of widespread erosion and deforestation. Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that three people had been injured by downed trees.

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The next name on the list is Fred. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that the U.S. is likely to be hit with another "above-normal" year, with 13 to 20 total named storms.

