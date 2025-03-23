Orlando weather: warm temperatures, sunshine highlight forecast to conclude weekend

The Brief There's a storm system to our west that we're watching and out ahead of it, clouds will continue to move our way. Highs will be warmer than our Saturday too, topping out in the lower to middle 80s. Clouds continue to develop overnight, which will help keep our temps from falling as far.



High pressure is still in control across the Southeast, making for another sunshine-filled day. We're already starting off on a warmer note compared to our Saturday, with temps in the 40s-50s.

The other big difference today will be some of the higher clouds streaming in.

What to expect: There's a storm system to our west that we're watching and out ahead of it, clouds will continue to move our way. Highs will be warmer than our Saturday too, topping out in the lower to middle 80s.

Closer to the beach, temps will be just a touch cooler with the help of the onshore flow. Readings along the coast will be in the middle to upper 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT FORECAST

What to expect: Clouds continue to develop overnight, which will help keep our temps from falling as far.

That, as well as the wind flow from the south, will keep our temps near 60 in the metro. To our north and west, lows still look to sneak back into the lower to middle 50s.

A hoodie or windbreaker could still be warranted outside the bus stop on Monday AM. The day will begin dry and quiet though.

LOOKING AHEAD

What's next: This area of high pressure that has been dominating continues its trek to the east as our workweek begins. The gateway then opens for a weak cold front to slide into the Sunshine State later on Monday.

It could bring a stray shower or two, but most will stay dry.

Shower chances are slim, around 10%, especially to our north and west. The front continues to push to the SE Monday night into Tuesday, keeping that slim chance of rain in the forecast.

A second front looks to work towards us on Wednesday and this one could also bring an isolated shower or sprinkle.

Neither of these days are looking like anything close to a washout, but it's something we'll continue to monitor. Any rain we do get will be helpful as the drought continues to worsen. Temperature wise, we stay above normal with highs holding in the 80s through next week.

