Orlando weather: Sunshine, chance of isolated storms highlight Saturday's forecast

Tonight, expect overnight temperatures only dipping into the upper 50s and lower 60s along with a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances increase from Sunday night into Monday as this low pressure center slides east.



High pressure has been in control, but it's been slowly shifting away. That will allow conditions to become just slightly unsettled over the next 24–48 hours.

What to expect: That will allow conditions to become just slightly unsettled over the next 24–48 hours. Today, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with an isolated shower or two.

The best chances for these develop off to our north as a weak upper-level wave works through. With the wind coming in from the WSW, temps will be on the rise. Highs this afternoon look to climb back into the lower 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT FORECAST:

What to expect: Lows won't be as chilly tonight, but you still may be able to throw open those windows. This morning, we woke up to readings in the 40s-50s. Tonight, we'll have overnight temperatures only dipping into the upper 50s and lower 60s along with a partly cloudy sky.

A few showers are possible, mainly north, as that upper-level disturbance continues to slide east.

THE WEEK AHEAD



What's next: The unsettled weather pattern holds as our next storm system moves in. An area of low pressure and cold front is on the move and approaching the Peninsula late Sunday into Monday. That brings the chance for a few showers tomorrow, although they remain slim. Rain chances then increase Sunday night into Monday as this low pressure center slides east.

There won't be a ton of instability to work with, but there should be enough for embedded storms. The Monday AM commute is looking sloppy as this system moves through. The rain then begins to taper off during the early afternoon with the PM commute looking drier. Temps dropped behind the front, only getting into the 70s on Monday with lows falling back into the 40s and 50s.

The chilly temps don't hold, with highs rebounding back into the 80s by late this week along with lots of sunshine. It'll be perfect conditions for Spring-Breakers.

