Orlando weather: Showers, storms ahead as cold front approaches

The Brief A cold front will be on the move on Monday and that'll keep the threat for showers and storms around. On the backside of this cold front, comfier air settles in with highs midweek dropping into the lower 80s.



Changes are unfolding today with this warm front lifting into Central Florida. That'll make for hit-or-miss showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

With more moisture in the air, we'll have the threat of downpours as we'll have some gusty wind in any strong storm that develops.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

It won't be a washout, but you'll certainly want the rain gear for the afternoon...just in case. It'll also be noticeably more humid with the SE flow.

Dew points get back into the lower 70s with highs rising back into the lower to middle 80s. The chance for showers and storms holds into Sunday night as our next storm system continues to move our way.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

A cold front will be on the move on Monday and that'll keep the threat of showers and storms around. Once again, Monday won't be completely water-logged, but we can expect scattered showers and storms throughout the day.

A couple of stronger storms with frequent lightning and gusty wind will be possible as well. It'll be humid and warmer with highs jumping back into the middle and upper 80s. Monday night, conditions started to dry out as this cold front finally pushed through the area.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A stray shower or two is possible on Tuesday as we still have a bit of upstairs energy overhead, but it'll certainly be cooler and drier as a whole. On the backside of this cold front, comfier air settles in with highs midweek dropping into the lower 80s.

Dew points back into the upper 50s and lower 60s, which will feel great. A secondary cold front moves our way late Wednesday into Thursday and this one brings the potential for a few showers and storms. Behind it, the biggest cool-down of the season is on tap.

Highs fall into the lower to middle 70s with lows in the 50s. Some outlying spots to the NW may fall into the 40s! It'll be a crisp Halloween!