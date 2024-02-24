Orlando weather: Abundant sunshine and breezy winds

TODAY'S HIGH: 71°

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine with breezy winds. NW 10-20 MPH with higher gusts, especially in the afternoon. Highs near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: A cool start to the day under clear skies with lows falling into the 40s for most areas. You'll want a jacket out the door in the morning. No need in the afternoon with lots of sunshine again getting us into the upper 60s.

BEACH FORECAST: Despite the welcoming weather this weekend, a high rip current risk both days with surf up to 2-3 feet. Highs near 70 Saturday and upper 60s Sunday with plenty of sunshine otherwise.

THEME PARK FORECAST: Hard to beat weather if you are hitting up the parks this weekend. It will be comfortable with low humidity and a high near 70. About as good as it gets!

NEXT WEEK: High pressure with dry air keeps us mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will be trending up each day going from the low 70s Monday back into the low 80s by Wednesday. Rain chances will stay off the radar through most of the week, but a more unsettled forecast could return heading into next weekend. Details are uncertain as for now. Keep checking back in for more.