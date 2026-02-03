Dunnellon Fire: Local state of emergency declared after thousands of creosote-treated rail ties removed

The Brief The city of Dunnellon issued a temporary local state of emergency after chemically treated railroad ties caught fire on Sunday, Feb. 1. Plumes of smoke rose in the air, prompting concern the ties treated with creosote would have on the community. No evacuation is necessary at this time, the city said, saying that no air quality issues have been reported.



The city of Dunnellon, in Marion County, issued a local state of emergency after chemically treated railroad ties caught on fire over the weekend.

What we know:

A large stockpile of chemically-treated railroad ties caught fire on Sunday morning, Feb. 1, near E. McKinney Street and North Williams Street, sending huge plumes of potentially irritating smoke into the air.

The ties were treated with creosote – an industrial wood preservative – it can produce heavy, irritating smoke and can release toxins into the air, officials said. Due to this, the fire is also being treated as a potential environmental and public health incident due to toxic smoke and contamination risks, Congressman J.J. Grow said in a released statement.

At around 3:30 p.m., Sunday, the city of Dunnellon said the fire was contained, but lingering smoke may still be present in the air.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Stockpile of treated railroad ties burn in Dunnellon, Florida. Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue

What is Creosote?

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's website, creosote is "derived from the distillation of tar from wood or coal and is used as a wood preservative." It is used to treat wood railroad ties and utility poles to prevent termites, fungus, and pests.

The EPA said it has been used since the 1800s.

It poses a cancerous and non-cancerous risk to those who work with it in wood-treatment facilities, the EPA said. It did not find a risk for the general public or to those who use the products after it has been treated.

Who was involved in the fire?

CSX Transportation owned the parcel of land on which the chemically treated railroad ties were stored.

In a statement to FOX 35, CSX Transportation said it was made aware of the fire and was onsite to assist.

"The primary focus is on the health and safety of onsite personnel, the surrounding community, and the environment, "CSX Transporation said. "The cause of the fire is being investigated by state and local officials." CSX is cooperating with state officials in the investigation, the city said.

Approximately 16,500 rail ties were transported out of the city and CSX is working to ensure the prompt removal, the city said.

FOX 35's Marie Edinger reported that though CSX owns the land, Track Line owns the rail ties that caught fire. The city of Dunnellon sent code violations to both companies, demanding the ties be removed, the city said. The removal project was 20% complete when the ties caught fire, Edinger said.

The city was placed under a seven-day state of emergency on Feb. 1.

What they're saying:

Marion County Fire Rescue worked to extinguish the fire.

Dunnellon Mayor Walter Green thanked the brave first responders to stepping up and protecting them.

What's next:

On Feb. 1, the city of Dunnellon issued a local state of emergency to remain in effect for seven days thereafter. During this time, residents are asked to activate emergency management preparations, including limiting outdoor activities and keeping windows and doors closed.

No evacuation is necessary at this time, the city said, saying that no air quality issues have been reported.