Florida farm buried in ice amid freezing temps, irrigation issue: 'Catastrophic'

The Brief The blueberry and strawberry fields at Southern Hill Farms were buried in chunks of ice. While it can look picturesque amid the morning sun, it can also be catastrophic to the plants – and the farmers' business. The plants were sprayed with light water overnight to create a thin ice layer, which helps to protect the plants. Too much ice, however, can cause the plants to break and topple over. "Freeze nights like this are physically exhausting and emotionally heavy. One wrong shift in temperature, wind, or timing can mean the loss of an entire crop, months of planning and care gone in a single night."



In the light of day, it looks like a glass forest. Every leaf, every branch, and every fruit in this Lake County field is encased in a thick, translucent armor.



But for the farmers here, this isn’t a winter wonderland.

The owners and staff at Southern Hill Farms in Clermont, Florida, did not sleep – staying awake throughout the night to monitor their plants and fields as freezing temperatures hit the area.

"The event we had last night was catastrophic"

"We knew it was gonna be a terrible night. When you make ice at eight o'clock, it's gonna be bad, bad night," said David Hill, one of the owners.

"We've done this a million times when it was a cold event. We run overhead irrigation to either to wash frost off or to freeze, put a protective layer of water, ice around the berry and the plant. Normally, it's 30 degrees, 32 degrees, wind's not real high. The event we had last night was catastrophic."

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A view of the ice-covered fields at Southern Hill Farms in Clermont, Florida on Feb. 2, 2026.

What happened?

The ice got too heavy for some of the sprinklers that hover above the fields. So, when the plants became to heavy and fell, the sprinkler systems go with it.

"We've got overhead irrigation pipes in field and they were, you know, the the plants are all around there and they were solid ice, they would take down the pipes with it," the owners said.

What's next:

Sunday night brings more freezing temperatures to the area. The farm closed Saturday and Sunday due to the ice.

What's next is to get through the night, evaluate the damage, and then figure out how to move forward.

"During a freeze event, farmers use overhead irrigation to protect crops by continuously applying water. As that water freezes, it releases heat, creating a protective layer of ice that helps keep plants at a survivable temperature. It’s a delicate balance that requires constant monitoring, long hours, and a whole lot of experience," the farm wrote on its Facebook page.



"Freeze nights like this are physically exhausting and emotionally heavy. One wrong shift in temperature, wind, or timing can mean the loss of an entire crop, months of planning and care gone in a single night."