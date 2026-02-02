13 displaced after fire breaks out at Winter Park apartments

The Brief Three people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at an apartment complex in Seminole County. The fire happened early Monday at the Sapphire Winter Park apartments. Thirteen people at the complex were displaced because of the fire.



Three people were injured, and 13 people were displaced after a fire broke out at the Sapphire Apartments in Winter Park, according to Seminole County Fire.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the apartment complex on Whitney Way.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Fire officials said the fire was confined to one apartment. Three people inside that apartment were taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation.

Thirteen residents in other apartments at the complex were displaced. Seminole Emergency management was called to help displaced residents, who were relocated to temporary housing, according to officials.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The cause of the fire is under investigation.