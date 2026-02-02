13 displaced after fire breaks out at Winter Park apartments
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were injured, and 13 people were displaced after a fire broke out at the Sapphire Apartments in Winter Park, according to Seminole County Fire.
The fire happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the apartment complex on Whitney Way.
Fire officials said the fire was confined to one apartment. Three people inside that apartment were taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation.
Thirteen residents in other apartments at the complex were displaced. Seminole Emergency management was called to help displaced residents, who were relocated to temporary housing, according to officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information from Seminole County Fire.