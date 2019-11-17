Cool, dry stretch continues as coldest air of the season is pushed into Florida

Sunday is another cold and cloudy day in Central Florida.

The region is currently undergoing a stretch and cool temperatures and dry air. A Nor'easter off the south North Carolina coast is pushing the coldest air of the season towards Florida. So, west, northwest winds continue to come in, reinforcing the cool and dry air.

Lows dropped down to the 40s and 50s across the region, with highs expected to stay in the 60s.

Central Florida will not warm back up until late this upcoming week.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on an area of disturbed weather to the east of the Lesser Antilles. It will move north, northwest and has a 20 percent risk of development. However, the disturbance will battle dry air, wind shier, and cool waters, so it will face a lot of difficulties forming into anything. There is no risk of the system touching land in Florida.

