Ana strengthens into a tropical storm, NHC forecasters say

article

Ana, the first system of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, has upgraded into a tropical storm.

Ana formed as a ‘Subtropical Storm’ on Saturday morning northeast of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that it has since grown into a tropical storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It is traveling toward the northeast at about 12 mph.

NHC forecasters said that Ana will weaken slightly over the next 24 hours and will dissipate by Monday.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

Ana is the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which does not officially begin until June 1st.

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. They said that there is a 60 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 30 percent chance of a near-normal season, and a 10 percent chance of a below-normal season.

The good news: they also said that they do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020. Last year was record-breaking, as there were 30 named storms, requiring the use of the Greek alphabet for the second time ever.

BE PREPARED: 2021 Atlantic hurricane season guide

In 2021, NOAA said that they expect 13 to 20 named storms, which can pack winds 39 mph or higher. Six to ten of those could become hurricanes, with winds increasing to 74 mph or higher. Of those, three to five could be major hurricanes, reaching winds of 111 mph or higher (Category 3 storms and up).

The next name on the hurricane list is Bill.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest tropical updates.