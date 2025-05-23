Lakeland man pleads guilty to firearms trafficking in Canada smuggling scheme

The Brief A Lakeland man has pleaded guilty to trafficking firearms he knew were destined for illegal smuggling into Canada. He faces up to 15 years in federal prison after admitting to falsifying purchase records and advising on ways to evade law enforcement.



A Lakeland man has pleaded guilty to firearms trafficking and faces up to 15 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announced Thursday.

What we know:

Larry Anthony Brame II, 44, admitted to obtaining and illegally selling a Glock 23 pistol and an AR-15-style rifle between June and August 2023. According to court documents, Brame purchased the Glock from a Clearwater firearms store and falsely claimed on an ATF form that he was the actual buyer. In reality, he acquired the firearm for another person intending to smuggle it into Canada.

AR-15-style rifle | Glock 23 pistol

Prosecutors say Brame was aware the buyer planned to obliterate the serial numbers on both weapons and illegally transport them across the border. During the transaction, Brame even offered smuggling suggestions to help evade law enforcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David W.A. Chee and Adam W. McCall are prosecuting.

What we don't know:

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

The case falls under the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, which aims to reduce violent crime through coordinated enforcement and community partnerships.

