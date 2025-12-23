What happened to Sara Ebersole? The search for missing Florida woman continues nearly 3 years later

The Brief A missing Florida woman’s sister shares how she’s getting through the holidays. Marion County authorities still don’t know what happened to Sara Ebersole almost three years after her disappearance. An anonymous donor is offering a $35,000 reward for tips that lead to the physical location of Sara Ebersole.



It's been nearly three years since Sara Ebersole, 28, went missing. Now, an anonymous donor is offering a $35,000 reward for tips that lead to her whereabouts – an increase from $4,000 last year.

The backstory:

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ebersole was last seen at a 24-hr convenience store in NW Marion County with Tyrone Mormon in the early hours of March 3, 2023.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Authorities used time-stamp photos and information on Ebersole’s iCloud to establish her last known whereabouts. Authorities say Mormon is the sole person of interest in this case. Investigators said Mormon lied about being with Ebersole that night and refused to give up his phone. He told investigators he had broken it and thrown it away, the sheriff's office said.

Sara Ebersole went missing in March 2023. Deputies are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the sheriff's office | Photo credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office

"Sara willingly left the Circle K in the black pickup truck seen above with two unknown males," the sheriff's office said in March 2023.

Officers obtained a warrant and Mormon’s phone was turned over to authorities. He was arrested for giving false information. In March 2024, the sheriff said Mormon was not cooperating with investigators.

Another Christmas without Sara

"It's 2025, going on two Christmases since then … and not having Sara around is freaking absurd," Michele Tullis told Fox 35.

Almost three years later, the sheriff’s office is still trying to figure out what happened to Sara.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Tullis holds anger as another year comes and goes with an empty seat at the dinner table, though she says Sara would want her to remember the reason for the season.

"My sister always wanted to bring joy to everybody and I always want to remember that and that sara would want me to still be gracious to people when they don’t deserve it even on the holidays," Tullis says through tears.

She remembers her sister as an ECO-friendly person, someone who loves nature and adventure.

Now, she's celebrating her sister in a different way with her "Toss Shells for Sara" initiative.

"I take pretty large seashells. We write the hashtag Sara Ebersole on them and people put them wherever they go… It's like Sara can still travel and explore like she’s unable to do right now," Tullis said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help investigators with Ebersole’s case, is asked to call the sheriff office's non-emergency number at 352-732-911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 and reference 2371 in your tip.

According to Tullis, an anonymous donor is offering a 35-thousand-dollar reward for tips that lead to Ebersole's location.