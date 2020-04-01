Flagler County officials: Well-known hairstylist dies after contracting coronavirus
Flagler County officials say a well-known hair stylist has died after contracting the coronavirus.
New Jersey ER doctor who survived cancer dies after showing coronavirus symptoms, family says
A New Jersey ER doctor died in his New York City apartment before medics arrived Tuesday, one week after displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
Detroit bus driver dies of Covid-19 weeks after complaining of passenger's cough
A DDOT bus driver who complained on Facebook about a passenger's cough has died nearly two weeks later.
Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead after coronavirus-induced pneumonia, son says
Ellis Marsalis Jr., the jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a New Orleans musical clan, died late Wednesday after battling pneumonia brought on by the new coronavirus, leaving six sons and a deep legacy. He was 85.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of these celebrities and notable people
Acclaimed musicians, beloved actors and international comedy stars are among those who have lost their lives after contracting COVID-19.