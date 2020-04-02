Flagler County officials: Well-known hairstylist dies after contracting coronavirus

Flagler County officials say a well-known hair stylist has died after contracting the coronavirus.

People who knew Dorothy Strickland describe her as vibrant and energetic.

“Just yesterday I got the phone call that she had passed,” said Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins. “When I heard that, it really just raised the level of how serious this is.”

Mullins says Strickland was one of the first people he met when he moved into town in 2007.

“I was going around the area, went around the beach, stopped and got my hair cut and Dorothy actually did it. From talking to her, she taught me a lot of about Flagler Beach and a lot about the county. It was just really refreshing meeting her,” he recalled.

On her Facebook page, one friend wrote: “What a special lady, I’m so sad.”

“This hit very hard. I did not want to lose anyone,” Mullins said.

State officials say there have been 25 coronavirus cases so far in Flagler County. Mullins says Strickland is the first reported local fatality.

“I really want to reach out to all the constituents and people in the county and say listen to this – be very serious – this is like walking out as the eye of the hurricane approaches,” he said.

Mullins tells FOX 35 Strickland was in her early 70s and had a respiratory condition.