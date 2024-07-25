Florida's highest and lowest rated school districts

Does your child go to school in the best school district in Florida?

The Florida Department of Education this week released its grades for schools and districts in 2024, revealing which institutions performed better than others. Schools and districts are graded – they'll either earn an A, B, C, D or F – based on several factors, like testing scores, performance in certain subjects like English and math and graduation rate, to name a few.

No school districts in Florida received a grade of "D" or "F." Twenty-two received an "A" grade. It should also be noted that two districts, Jefferson and Taylor, were not graded.

According to the state's grade assessments, here's a look at the best performing school districts in Florida:

Lafayette County Schools St. Johns County School District Nassau County School District Walton County School District Sarasota County Schools

Florida's best public high schools, according to US News

And here are the lowest-ranked school districts in Florida:

Gadsden County Schools Hamilton County School District Franklin County School District School District of DeSoto County Okeechobee County School District

Click here to see the Florida Department of Education's rankings.