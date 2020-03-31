Local college student dresses up, reads bedtime stories to kids on Facebook
In less than two weeks, Starlight Tales has captured the hearts of children and families at bedtime.
HBO offering 500 hours of streaming content available for free to non-subscribers
Starting Friday, April 3, people will no longer need to borrow a friend's HBO account for a while.
Baking bread on the rise in the age of coronavirus
Countless people across the country are turning to one of the few hobbies that hasn't been banned: Baking bread.
Former ‘Reading Rainbow’ host LeVar Burton is reading to COVID-19 quarantined people live on Twitter
Former “Reading Rainbow” host and Star Trek actor LeVar Burton knows the perfect way to pass the time cooped up in your house during self isolation.
Dolly Parton to read bedtime stories for children during the coronavirus pandemic
The signer said she will read books from the Imagination Library every Thursday at 7 p.m.