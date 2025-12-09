Have you seen this teen? Flagler County seeks information about missing girl

The Brief The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a missing teen girl. Isabella Martinez Cardoso, 14, was reported missing on Dec. 8 in Flagler County. Isabella speaks English, Portuguese and Spanish.



The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is looking for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing teen girl.

Isabella Martinez Cardoso, 14, was reported missing on Dec. 8 in Flagler County.

What we know:

She is described as having black hair and dark eyes, being five feet tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with blue font, black jeans with a rip on the knee, and black Vans sneakers.

Officials believe she may be heading to Tampa.

Anyone with information regarding Isabella's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 386-313-4911, reference Case No. 25-119454.