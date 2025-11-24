Reward doubled to $10K to find missing girl Gabrielle Terrelonge

The Brief It's been almost one month since Gabrielle Terrelonge, 10, was reported missing and five months since she was last seen. The Broward County Crime Stoppers increased its reward to $10,000 from $5,000 two weeks ago. Gabrielle was last seen getting off a Greyhound bus at the Florida Mall in June.



Nearly one month after a 10-year-old girl from Broward County was reported missing, Broward County Crime Stoppers has doubled its reward – now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect wanted for Gabrielle Terrelonge's disappearance.

What we know:

Gabrielle Terrelonge, 10, was reported missing on Oct. 29. Her father, Gordon Terrelonge – who believed his daughter was with her mother, 34-year-old Passha Davis– reported her missing on Oct. 29 after he realized Davis was in jail.

Gabrielle was last seen in the Central Florida area with Davis on June 30, according to authorities. The two traveled on a Greyhound bus that arrived at the Florida Mall late that evening, investigators said.

However, her mother was arrested on Oct. 17 for giving a false ID and resisting an officer, authorities said. In a Nov. 5 court filing, Davis was charged with child neglect and ordered to not have contact with G.T., the court order said.

Investigators spoke with Davis at the Paul Rein Detention Facility on Oct. 31 to ask about Gabrielle. Davis told them she had no knowledge of Gabrielle’s whereabouts and that the girl should be with her father.

What we don't know:

It's not known if Gabrielle is with another adult at this time.

Missing person reward increased

Broward County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect wanted for Gabrielle's disappearance.

This reward increased from $5,000 on Nov. 12.

Who is Gabrielle Terrelonge?

Gabrielle is described as being outgoing and "very vibrant," but also shy, her father said.

"She wouldn't just talk to anyone, but she talks to other kids," he said.

Gabrielle is described as a Black female, 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black long pants and white Crocs.

Gabrielle just turned 10 on June 25.

The backstory:

According to investigators, the family frequently traveled between south and central Florida, often visiting Orlando and other parts of Orange County. The search for the 10-year-old has expanded to Osceola County.

Gabrielle was last seen in Hollywood, Fla, but Terrelonge said he's from Orlando. The family used to live in St. Cloud and Celebration.

"She's not doing anything she hasn't done. She doesn't have no where to go," her father said.