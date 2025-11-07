Osceola County Sheriff looking for missing 79-year-old woman

The Brief Nancy Alyce Kelso, 79, was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 7. She was last seen in the area of Polynesian Isle Boulevard in Kissimmee, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.



The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 79-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday.

Nancy Alyce Kelso was reported missing on Nov. 7 from the area of Polynesian Isle Boulevard in Kissimmee.

What we know:

Nancy Alyce Kelso, 79, was last seen in the area of Polynesian Isle Boulevard in Kissimmee. She was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 7.

She is described as having light brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet, three inches and 120 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about where Kelso may be, is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.