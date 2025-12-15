Missing child found: Luna Diaz, 5, located by authorities in Seminole County

The Brief A missing 5-year-old non-verbal girl with autism has been located by authorities in Seminole County. Luna Diaz was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. near Hunter’s Point Court and was found roughly two hours later. Investigators believe she may have left the home on her own.



A missing 5-year-old non-verbal girl with autism has been located by authorities in Seminole County.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Luna Diaz, who is non-verbal, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. along Hunter’s Point Court and was found roughly two hours later.

Investigators believe she may have left the home on her own.

