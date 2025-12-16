Enrollment drop forces Orange County Schools to discuss consolidation amid 'financial challenges'

The Brief Orange County school board members will meet Tuesday to discuss the potential closure of several schools. Several schools could be on the chopping block as the district deals with declining student enrollment. Parents and members of the community have started petitions to keep some of the schools open.



The Orange County School Board – who is set to discuss the potential closure of seven Orange County Public Schools – claims these closures are due to a major drop in student enrollment.

Now, in a work session set for Dec. 16, school board members will discuss key trends and contributing factors in this decision-making process.

The backstory:

As FOX 35 previously reported, the district has identified seven schools that are being considered for closure. The schools include Union Park Middle School, Bonneville Elementary School, Chickasaw Elementary School, Orlo Vista Elementary School, Eccelston Elementary School, Meadow Woods Elementary School and McCoy Elementary School.

Why is Orange County considering closing several schools?

School officials say the discussion is the result of the continuing drop in student enrollment, with several schools operating below capacity.

Based on school enrollment vs school capacity data the district provided, the seven identified schools are operating at around 40% and 50% capacity. These identified schools are made up of six elementary schools and one middle school.

Orange County Public Schools, according to the school directory, currently has 135 elementary schools, nine K-8 schools, 41 middle schools and 24 high schools.

Enrollment data for seven identified schools in Orange County show a decline in enrollment vs. capacity.

What factors contribute to declining enrollment?

Enrollment has declined by more than 8,300 students – 4% over the past year – the school district said. OCPS anticipates this decline will continue through 2025, it said.

OCPS links the decline in enrollment to four factors:

- More families are opting for taxpayer-funded vouchers, such as Family Empowerment Scholarships

- A decline in birth rates

- A population shift. Older, established neighborhoods have fewer students, the district said.

- A change in Temporary Protected Status for immigrant families

Enrollment decline linked to funding decrease

A decline in enrollment also means a decline in funding. The district said it anticipates a loss of $41 million in funding.

Additionally, operation costs for these schools remain high, the school district said, despite "underutilization."

Operation costs for the six elementary school is $1.3 million and for the middle school is $2.1 million, OCPS said.

Parents, community respond to possible school closures

Some parents are already pushing back against the possible school closures.

Petitions have been created to save some of the schools, including Bonneville Elementary and McCoy Elementary.

"Unfortunately, our cherished school is now at risk of being closed or consolidated by the school district," reads the petition to save McCoy Elementary. "This decision would not only dismantle a strong and united community but would also negatively impact hundreds of students, particularly those who rely on the stability and support that McCoy provides."

Orange County Public Schools officials have said that no final decisions have been made yet about any school closures.

What's next:

Tuesday's meeting will discuss potentially closing these identified schools. A vote will take place at a later date.