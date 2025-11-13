$5,000 reward offered as search expands for missing 10-year-old girl

The Brief A reward is now being offered as investigators continue their search for a missing 10-year-old girl. Gabrielle Terrelonge was last seen in the Central Florida area in June, according to authorities. Osceola County detectives recently canvassed abandoned hotels near West US-192 in search of Gabrielle.



A $5,000 reward is now being offered as investigators expand their search for a missing 10-year-old from South Florida.

Gabrielle Terrelonge was last seen in the Central Florida area with her mother, 34-year-old Passha Davis on June 30, according to authorities.

The two traveled on a Greyhound bus that arrived at the Florida Mall late that evening, investigators said.

According to investigators, the family frequently traveled between south and central Florida, often visiting Orlando and other parts of Orange County. The search for the 10-year-old has expanded to Osceola County.

At the request of the Margate Police Department, detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office canvassed abandoned hotels near West US-192 in search of Gabrielle.

The backstory:

Gabrielle was first reported missing by her father on Oct. 29 after he discovered that Davis was in jail after being arrested on unrelated charges earlier in the month, according to Broward County court records.

Investigators spoke with Davis at the Paul Rein Detention Facility on Oct. 31 to ask about Gabrielle. Davis told them she had no knowledge of Gabrielle’s whereabouts and that the girl should be with her father.

Investigators determined that Davis is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance abuse, according to an arrest report.

Davis was arrested on Nov. 4 on a charge of child neglect without great bodily harm, according to Broward County jail records.

Gabrielle Terrelonge, 10. was last seen in Hollywood, Fla. It's possible she traveled with an adult to the Orlando area, officials say.

What you can do:

Gabrielle is described as being about 4 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black long pants and white Crocs.

Anyone with information about Gabrielle is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.