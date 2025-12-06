Volusia County authorities seek information on missing man Randy Richmond

article

The Brief Randy was last seen and heard from on February 8, 2025, following his release from jail. He lives without stable housing in the New Smyrna Beach, Florida area and does not have access to a vehicle. If you have any information, call the Volusia Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency Line at 386-248-1777.



The Volusia Sheriff's Office and the family of Randy Richmond are urgently asking for the public’s help in locating him after he went missing in early February.

Randy was last seen and heard from on February 8, 2025, following his release from jail. Since that date, he has had no contact with any family members, which relatives say is highly unusual and concerning.

Randy lives without stable housing in the New Smyrna Beach, Florida area and does not have access to a vehicle. Loved ones report that he also has ongoing health issues, increasing concern for his well-being.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has been actively checking known areas, shelters, and local hospitals, but so far, there have been no leads.

If you have seen Randy or have any information about his whereabouts, authorities urge you to come forward. Call the Volusia Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency Line at 386-248-1777.