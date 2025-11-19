Have you seen Gabrielle Terrelonge? Father pleads for help to find daughter

The Brief A Hollywood father is asking for the public's help to find his missing 10-year-old daughter. Gabrielle Terrelonge was last seen in June. She's believed to be in the Orlando area.



What we know:

Officials are looking for information to find Gabrielle Terrelonge, 10, who has been missing since June.

Gabrielle's father, Gordon Terrelonge – who believed his daughter was with her mother, 34-year-old Passha Davis, – reported her missing on Oct. 29 after he realized Davis was in jail.

Gabrielle's father said his daughter missing isn't new behavior, but in the past, she's always been able to find him.

Terrelonge said that while he's been looking for his daughter for months, he had a court order to stay away from her. He said he had to leave them or jeopardise going to jail. In the past, Gabrielle would always find him, he said.

"Please, I beg, I'm begging from the bottom of my heart, I just want to find my daughter. I want her to come home," Terrelonge said.

He told his daughter to "hold on."

Davis is currently at the Paul Rein Detention Facility. Officials said she's homeless.

Terrelonge said he saw Davis and his daughter in May to try to get them off the streets, but "she's been alluding me," he said.

Gordon Terrelonge asks the public to help him locate his missing 10-year-old daughter, Gabrielle.

Who is Gabrielle Terrelonge?

Gabrielle is described as being outgoing and "very vibrant," but also shy, her father said.

"She wouldn't just talk to anyone, but she talks to other kids," he said.

Gabrielle is described as a Black female, 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black long pants and white Crocs.

Gabrielle just turned 10 on June 25. Her dad said he started looking for her around her birthday.

The backstory:

Gabrielle was last seen in the Central Florida area with her mother, 34-year-old Passha Davis on June 30, according to authorities. The two traveled on a Greyhound bus that arrived at the Florida Mall late that evening, investigators said.

According to investigators, the family frequently traveled between south and central Florida, often visiting Orlando and other parts of Orange County. The search for the 10-year-old has expanded to Osceola County.

Gabrielle was last seen in Hollywood, Fla, but Terrelonge said he's from Orlando. The family used to live in St. Cloud and Celebration.

"She's not doing anything she hasn't done. She doesn't have no where to go," her father said.

Mom doesn't know where Gabrielle is

Davis was arrested for giving a false ID and resisting an officer, authorities said. In a Nov. court filing, Davis was charged with child neglect.

A Broward County affidavit said Davis is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance abuse issues.

Investigators spoke with Davis at the Paul Rein Detention Facility on Oct. 31 to ask about Gabrielle. Davis told them she had no knowledge of Gabrielle’s whereabouts and that the girl should be with her father.

Investigators determined that Davis is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance abuse, according to an arrest report.

Davis was arrested on Nov. 4 on a charge of child neglect without great bodily harm, according to Broward County jail records.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Gabrielle's whereabouts. Anyone with information about Gabrielle is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.