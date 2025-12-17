Four years later: $5K reward for information about Osceola County missing woman, Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa

The Brief It's been four years since an Osceola County woman was reported missing. Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa was last seen visiting her grandmother in Orlando and her vehicle was found at Wekiva Springs State Park. The sheriff's office says they don't believe foul play is suspected.



Where is Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa? That's what the Osceola County Sheriff's Office has been trying to figure out for the past four years and now, the sheriff's office is striving to re-ignite the investigation with more information. Now, Crime Line is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

What we know:

Dec. 17, 2021. That's when Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa – who was 35 years old at the time she disappeared – was last seen. Miranda-Rosa was reported to be leaving her grandmother's Orlando home around 1 p.m.

Later, Miranda-Rosa's vehicle was found at Wekiva Springs State Park. Witnesses reported they saw her enter the water near the Otter Camp on Dec. 18, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.

At the state park, about 150 law enforcement personnel aviation, drones, canoes, boats, scuba divers, K9s and patrol on horseback were used to locate Miranda-Rosa, but she wasn't found. After a two-day search of the park – covering several miles of terrain and waterways accessible to Miranda-Rosa, investigators tried to follow up on leads, but she was never found.

Foul play is not suspected, the sheriff's office said.

Now, on the four-year anniversary of her disappearance, Crime Line is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Miranda-Rosa's whereabouts.

Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon said they're now trying to gain more information about her disappearance and bring the case "back to light."

"Any information, any tips, anything you think is worthy, they can contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office or Crime Line at 800-423-8477.