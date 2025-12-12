Have you seen this missing woman? Osceola County seeking woman, 55, missing in Kissimmee

The Brief The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 55-year-old woman. Trudyann Natalie Ellis went missing near Buenaventura Boulevard in Kissimmee. The sheriff's office reported Ellis as missing on Dec. 12.



The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help to locate a missing woman.

Trudyann Natalie Ellis, 55, is missing from Osceola County.

What we know:

Trudyann Natalie Ellis, 55, was reported missing on Dec. 12.

She is described as having black hair, brown eyes, five feet six inches tall and being 170 pounds.

Ellis went missing in the area of Buenaventura Boulevard in Kissimmee.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Ellis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.