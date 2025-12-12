Have you seen this missing woman? Osceola County seeking woman, 55, missing in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help to locate a missing woman.
Trudyann Natalie Ellis, 55, is missing from Osceola County.
What we know:
Trudyann Natalie Ellis, 55, was reported missing on Dec. 12.
She is described as having black hair, brown eyes, five feet six inches tall and being 170 pounds.
Ellis went missing in the area of Buenaventura Boulevard in Kissimmee.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Ellis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.
The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the Osceola County Sheriff's office.