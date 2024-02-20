Central Florida suspect accused of New York murder, Arizona stabbings

A Central Florida man accused of sexually battering and assaulting a woman in Orange County is now accused of killing a woman in New York and stabbing several other women in Arizona, and investigators worry there may be other victims out there.

Earlier this month, 26-year-old Raad Almansoori killed a woman inside a New York City hotel room, according to the New York Police Department. NYPD Crimestoppers released pictures of Almansoori, which FOX 5 New York reports show him wearing the victim's leggings.

"A broken iron was recovered at the scene and [detectives] recovered bits of plastic that were found embedded inside of [the victim's] skull," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Days later, the NYPD says Almansoori flew to Arizona, where he carjacked a woman in Phoenix, stabbed her, and escaped police.

This Sunday, police in Surprise, a city northwest of Phoenix, say Almansoori stabbed an employee inside a McDonald's and held her in the bathroom against her will. This time, he didn't get far.

"He was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, while driving a stolen car," Kenny said.

Almansoori is no stranger to law enforcement or Central Florida.

Last April, he was accused of sexually battering and assaulting a woman as well as holding her against her will, according to an Orlando Police affidavit. The victim managed to escape from Almansoori and call 911 from the 7-Eleven on Boggy Creek Road in southeast Orange County before he took off.

According to an arrest affidavit by Florida Highway Patrol, state troopers caught Almansoori a day later in Sumter County driving the woman's car, which had been reported stolen.

Court records show Almansoori bounded out of jail this past September, and the case remains open, with a trial scheduled for March.

Retired Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon says Almansoori's alleged criminal activity isn't all too common, but he says the public will be questioning why someone who was facing serious charges was let out in the first place.

"A decision that was made to allow this individual to be released, unfortunately, may have cost someone to lose their life as a result of their liberty," he told FOX 35. "Ultimately, it falls under the judicial system to better process and gauge whether an individual is worthy of being given a bail or being given a bond to be out and about after committing a very serious crime."

As of Tuesday night, Almansoori remained locked up in the Maricopa County, Arizona, jail, with a $250,000 bond.

NYPD says there are plans to extradite him to New York to face the murder charge, but it may be a while before that happens.