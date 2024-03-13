Joshua Levi Burch's murder remains unsolved nearly 14 years later

It's been nearly 14 years since Joshua Levi Burch's family last shared a meal with him in their Polk County home.

"The sting of it gets better in time, but it's a deep cut, and it leaves a scar that will always be there," Lynn Burch, Levi's father, said.

Osceola County deputies say Levi, who was 20 years old at the time, was the victim of a road rage shooting. It happened along Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee on Sept. 5, 2010.

"The thing was … just text us and let us know if you're not coming home. And we knew when the light was on the outside that something wasn't right," Ingrid Burch, Levi's stepmother, said.

Neither Ingrid nor Lynn knew the worst had happened until the following morning.

"When you got the two deputy sheriffs standing on your porch telling you your kid just got killed, it's not a good feeling," Lynn said.

In the months after Levi's murder, his family and friends held rallies, hoping someone would eventually turn themselves in. But years have gone by, and Levi's killer has never been caught.

"I got to be ... I got to forgive this person. Yeah, I’d like to know who I'm forgiving, but at this point in, I mean, the hatred part’s beyond it, you know?" Lynn said.

At the time, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office had been looking for a black SUV, possibly a Nissan, driven by a Black or Hispanic male.

"Well, that could be anybody," Lynn thought then.

On the third anniversary of Levi's death, detectives went back to the area where he was shot, hoping to raise awareness. But the case has since gone cold.

"We don't feel like [detectives have] given up," Ingrid said.

Neither has Levi's family, but they've accepted the fact that they may never find out who did it.

"If it never happens, it never happens. It is what it is at this point," Lynn said.

They can only hope to bring Levi's story to light again nearly 14 years later. Maybe this time the person responsible will come forward.

"Over time, people split up, get divorces," Lynn said. "Somebody said something to somebody – may rattle somebody's cage somewhere down the line, you know?"

For now, their memories and pictures of Levi are what they hold on to.

"Everybody loved Levi," Ingrid said. "Levi could have ... he would have been somebody."

There is still a reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you know anything, call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).